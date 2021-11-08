Report

US: Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-08T21:42:39+0000
US: Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable

Shafaq News / Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, denounced the recent assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. 

Price said in a statement, "We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state."

He added, "We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack. Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable."

"The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq", the statement concluded.

