US-Led Coalition targets ISIS hideout in Makhoul Mountains

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Security Media Cell announced, on Monday, that the US-Led Coalition launched today Monday an air strike on a hideout where ISIS elements are hidden.

“According to intelligence and in coordination with the Joint Operations Command, the international coalition warplanes carried out at dawn an air strike targeting one of ISIS hideouts in Makhoul Mountains.” The cell said in a statement.

The statement added; that the number of causalities will be announced when the security forces arrive at the scene."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.