US-Led Coalition is investigating drone movement in Baghdad, CENTCOM says

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that the Global Coalition is investigating the drone movement in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

CENTCOM spokesperson told Russia’s Sputnik Agency, "The drone affected the diplomatic support center in Baghdad," adding that "the incident is being investigated and more information will be provided as soon as possible."

Yesterday, the U.S. forces, at the Victoria military base inside Baghdad Airport, shot down a drone, shortly after the base was hit by a rocket attack.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone was circling over the base before it was downed by a cyber technology.

For its part, the Iraqi Security Media Cell stated that Baghdad International Airport was targeted by three drones.

A statement confirmed that, "an outlaw group targeted on Wednesday night Baghdad International Airport with three drones, one was shot down."

The military compartment of the Airport houses both International, including U.S. troops, and Iraqi forces.

The attack comes within minutes from a similar attack on the Balad Airbase in the Saladin Governorate.