Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US-Led Coalition is investigating drone movement in Baghdad, CENTCOM says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T06:54:48+0000
US-Led Coalition is investigating drone movement in Baghdad, CENTCOM says

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that the Global Coalition is investigating the drone movement in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

CENTCOM spokesperson told Russia’s Sputnik Agency, "The drone affected the diplomatic support center in Baghdad," adding that "the incident is being investigated and more information will be provided as soon as possible."

Yesterday, the U.S. forces, at the Victoria military base inside Baghdad Airport, shot down a drone, shortly after the base was hit by a rocket attack.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone was circling over the base before it was downed by a cyber technology.

For its part, the Iraqi Security Media Cell stated that Baghdad International Airport was targeted by three drones.

A statement confirmed that, "an outlaw group targeted on Wednesday night Baghdad International Airport with three drones, one was shot down."

The military compartment of the Airport houses both International, including U.S. troops, and Iraqi forces.

The attack comes within minutes from a similar attack on the Balad Airbase in the Saladin Governorate.

related

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-28 11:54:38
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-20 18:45:20
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-13 14:34:06
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-08 19:00:24
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

US-led Coalition launched about 133 strikes in the past ten days in Qara Gogh Mountains

Date: 2021-03-20 21:10:10
US-led Coalition launched about 133 strikes in the past ten days in Qara Gogh Mountains

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-14 09:21:52
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-20 12:00:53
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-29 07:54:15
An attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq