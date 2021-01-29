US-Led Coalition confirms Al-Issawi’ Death

Shafaq News / The International Coalition confirmed, on Friday, the killing of Abu Yasir Al-Issawi, the prominent ISIS leader in Iraq.

“Abu Yasir, the most senior Daesh (ISIS) leader in Iraq, was killed during an air strike near Kirkuk; Jan. 27, 2021… the Operation resulted in the deaths of 10 Daesh terrorists. Yasir’s death is another significant blow to Daesh resurgence efforts in Iraq." official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.

“The Coalition will continue to remove key leaders from the battlefield and degrade the terrorist organization. Terrorists-you will never live in peace- you will be pursued to the ends of the earth.” He added.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Thursday that Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yasser al-Issawi, an ISIS commander who had claimed to be the leader of the group in Iraq and its “deputy caliph”,

“Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yasir Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation,” Al-Kadhimi tweeted.