US-Iraq strategic dialogue confirms the partnership between Baghdad and Washington, Blinken

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T16:42:09+0000

Shafaq News / The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken confirmed, on Wednesday, that the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil has developed to solving the outstanding issues. Blinken said, in press releases that today's meeting with his Iraqi Counterpart Fouad Hussein in the US-Iraq strategic dialogue is to confirm the partnership between Baghdad and Washington. He added, The Iraqi government continues to lay the foundations of democracy and it has also enshrined the constitution principles through its government approach. U.S. and Iraq began the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference today, Wednesday, which is the first since President Joe Biden entered office. Both sides will tackle security, economic, energy and education cooperation.

