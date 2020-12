Shafaq News / The American Embassy in Baghdad denied the news published by some media outlets about the evacuation of its employees and workers in conjunction with the upcoming first anniversary of the assassination of the prominent Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

"We're seeing rumors that the Embassy has been evacuated. Ambassador Tueller remains in Baghdad, and the Embassy continues to operate", the Embassy said through its Twitter account.