US Embassy in Baghdad condemns the terrorist attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The United States condemns today, Friday, the terror attack in Diyala Governorate that killed Iraqi soldiers.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attack on the Army Headquarters in Diyala province that resulted in the death of at least 11 members of the ISF. We stand with our Iraqi friends and partners in the face of this act of terrorism. Our thoughts are with the families of those killed." The Embassy said in a statement.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.