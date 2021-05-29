Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US Embassy in Baghdad activates the C-RAM defense system

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-29T11:20:13+0000
US Embassy in Baghdad activates the C-RAM defense system

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Saturday that the US Embassy in Baghdad had activated the C-RAM defense system.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency that the embassy, located in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, activated the system and the alarm sirens as a part of a "security drill".

The US C-RAM or counter-RAM system is a set of systems used to detect and/or destroy incoming rockets, artillery, and mortar rounds in the air before they hit their ground targets or provide early warning to protect areas of high importance.

Since 2020, the American Embassy has been the target of repeated rocket attacks, of which it is accusing Iranian-backed Iraqi factions.

related

President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2021-04-10 06:22:30
President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

France calls on Baghdad to reveal the perpetrators identity of Al-Sinak events

Date: 2019-12-07 13:40:39
France calls on Baghdad to reveal the perpetrators identity of Al-Sinak events

The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Date: 2021-02-10 05:30:49
The Joint Operations Command launches a new operation in several Iraqi areas

Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests

Date: 2021-05-24 21:04:55
Security forces deployed in Baghdad in preparation for tomorrow's protests

Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-06 14:36:35
Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad

Four separate explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-15 07:38:47
Four separate explosions targeting liquor stores in Baghdad

An Iraqi official: Baghdad is paying salaries to 1000+ PKK members

Date: 2020-08-13 15:41:06
An Iraqi official: Baghdad is paying salaries to 1000+ PKK members

Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances

Date: 2020-03-15 13:01:32
Source: Baghdad closes most of its entrances