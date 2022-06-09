Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US Embassy condemns Erbil attack: there is no place in Iraq and Kurdistan for indiscriminate attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-09T17:03:35+0000
US Embassy condemns Erbil attack: there is no place in Iraq and Kurdistan for indiscriminate attacks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States condemned last night's attack in Erbil, which resulted in civilian injuries and property damage.

"There is no place in Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for indiscriminate attacks like these, which undermine the authority of the state and threaten the safety and security of the Iraqi people.” The Embassy said.

“The United States remains committed to working with our Iraqi and IKR partners toward our shared goal of a secure, stable, prosperous, and democratic Iraq.” It added.

Yesterday, Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service revealed that at 9:30 p.m., a booby-trapped drone targeted the Erbil – Pirmam highway, near the US Embassy, north of Erbil governorate which injured three civilians and damaged cars and a restaurant.

related

The US might withdraw half of its diplomats in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-02 20:57:17
The US might withdraw half of its diplomats in Iraq

Biden is "outraged" by Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-16 19:00:51
Biden is "outraged" by Erbil attack

Al-Khazali: US only understand the Afghani way

Date: 2021-04-24 11:32:03
Al-Khazali: US only understand the Afghani way

Despite foreign policy shift, Pentagon spigot still flows to Middle East

Date: 2022-01-21 21:21:10
Despite foreign policy shift, Pentagon spigot still flows to Middle East

American Report: Iranian Hegemony vs. Iraqi Identity?

Date: 2020-12-16 13:51:28
American Report: Iranian Hegemony vs. Iraqi Identity?

US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-17 09:40:44
US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack

UA professor to use national award to shine light on women from native land

Date: 2021-05-04 18:53:47
UA professor to use national award to shine light on women from native land

Iran's strike on Iraq puts US in awkward position amid nuclear talks

Date: 2022-03-14 20:12:10
Iran's strike on Iraq puts US in awkward position amid nuclear talks