US Embassy condemns Erbil attack: there is no place in Iraq and Kurdistan for indiscriminate attacks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States condemned last night's attack in Erbil, which resulted in civilian injuries and property damage.

"There is no place in Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for indiscriminate attacks like these, which undermine the authority of the state and threaten the safety and security of the Iraqi people.” The Embassy said.

“The United States remains committed to working with our Iraqi and IKR partners toward our shared goal of a secure, stable, prosperous, and democratic Iraq.” It added.

Yesterday, Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service revealed that at 9:30 p.m., a booby-trapped drone targeted the Erbil – Pirmam highway, near the US Embassy, north of Erbil governorate which injured three civilians and damaged cars and a restaurant.