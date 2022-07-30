US Embassy calls on the Iraqi parties to resolve differences through a peaceful process

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Baghdad expressed concerns about reports saying “using violence” against protesters in Baghdad.

“We are closely monitoring the unrest in Baghdad today and are concerned by reports of violence.” The Embassy said.

“The right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression is enshrined in the Iraqi constitution. Therefore, we join the call by parties across the Iraqi political spectrum to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve their political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution.” The Embassy added.