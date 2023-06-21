US Dollar Exchange Rates Fluctuate in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar witnessed varying trends on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,350 dinars against 100 dollars this morning, showing a slight increase compared to the rate of 146,200 dinars on Tuesday morning.

In exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices saw an uptick. The selling price reached 147,500 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price experienced a slight decrease. The selling price was noted at 146,450 dinars, and the purchase price stood at 146,400 dinars for 100 dollars.

The fluctuating exchange rates reflect the dynamic nature of the currency market in Iraq. Factors such as supply and demand, economic conditions, and regional factors can influence the value of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar.