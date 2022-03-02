US Department of State restarts Iraqi P-2 Program

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State restarted the Direct Access Program for U.S.-Affiliated Iraqis (Iraqi P-2 Program).

“The U.S. Department of State is restarting the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) Direct Access Program for U.S.-Affiliated Iraqis (Iraqi P-2 Program). The United States is committed to ensuring those who sacrificed their own safety for our collective interests have an opportunity to seek refuge in the United States. This includes Iraqis who have served alongside U.S. service members.” The Department’s Spokesperson Ned Price said.

“After an extensive review, we have resumed case processing for a select number of Iraqi P-2 cases that had been previously suspended during our review of the program. In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, we will continue to review and process all other existing Iraqi P-2 cases that can move forward as well as accept new applications to the program.”

“During our review of the Iraqi P-2 Program, we identified and resolved the issues that led to our suspension of the program in January of 2021. We are committed to ensuring that only bona fide and qualified Iraqis who supported U.S. efforts in Iraq are considered for this important humanitarian program.” Price said.

All refugees undergo the highest level of security screening and vetting, including extensive interviews and the vetting of biographic and biometric information. Only after an applicant has cleared all security vetting can they be deemed eligible for admission to the United States. In the admission of refugees to the United States, the safety and security of the American people is our highest priority.