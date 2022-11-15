US Department of State condemns Iran’s attack on Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US State Department condemned the Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

“We strongly condemn Iran’s continued missile and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. “ the Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, said in a statement.

“We call on Iran, which has repeatedly and brazenly violated Iraq’s sovereignty, to stop these attacks and refrain from further threats against Iraq’s territorial integrity.”

“The United States stands with our partners in Baghdad and Erbil and shares the Government of Iraq’s objective to preserve the country’s security, stability, and sovereignty.” He concluded.