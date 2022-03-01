US Consulate in Erbil displays lights in solidarity with Ukraine

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Consulate General in Erbil observed a moment of silence and displayed blue and yellow lights on the chancery walls in solidarity with Ukraine.

The Consulate said that the United States will continue to “support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified aggression.”

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of its neighbors to the southwest. It marked a significant escalation between the countries, which had been in a state of conflict since 2014.