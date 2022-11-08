Report
US Citizen Killed In Iraq Not Affiliated With Military - Pentagon
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-11-08T20:07:04+0000
Shafaq News / The American citizen that was killed in central Baghdad on Monday was not involved with the US military, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"To my knowledge, this person was not associated with the US military," Ryder told a briefing.
Edward Troell, an English teacher, was killed after an attempt to kidnap him failed.
(Urdu Point)
