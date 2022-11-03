US Blinken congratulates Iraq's al-Sudani on the government formation

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today, Thursday, with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the October 27 formation of an Iraqi government, spokesperson Ned Price in a readout.

"The Secretary conveyed that the United States is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq’s energy independence, and address the climate crisis," Price said.

"He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS," he added.

The US top diplomat, according to the readout, welcomed Prime Minister al-Sudani's call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption.

The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their mutual commitment to the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty.