US Ambassador: we look forward to working with the new Iraqi government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-27T19:55:13+0000

Shafaq News/ The US Ambassador to Iraq expressed Washington's readiness to work with the new Iraqi government. "Congrats to Iraq's new PM Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani. We look forward to working with the new Iraqi government to advance our shared goals at this pivotal time for Iraq and its people." Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski said. "Our partnership is rooted in a mutual desire to see a democratic Iraq that is sovereign, secure, and stable." She added. On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament voted by an absolute majority for the ministerial program and cabinet of Al-Sudani. In his government agenda submitted earlier to parliament, Al Sudani said he was forming "a coalition government based on the national partnership principle." The Prime Minister "promised" the Iraqis to exert "all possible efforts to succeed in addressing the challenges."

