US Ambassador, Iraqi Communications Minister explore ICT collaboration

Shafaq News/ US Ambassador to Baghdad Alina Romanowski and Iraqi Minister of Communications Hiyam al-Yasiri on Wednesday convened to scrutinize the potential of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in Iraq.

The tête-à-tête underscored the indispensability of a robust telecommunications infrastructure as a linchpin for fostering economic prosperity in the war-torn nation, while ensuring that its citizens receive the quality of service they rightfully deserve.

"Reliable telecom sector is paramount to growing Iraq’s economic prosperity and service that the Iraqi people deserve. US firms are ready to help Iraq build for the future," affirmed Romanowski in a tweet delineating the essence of their discussions.

A readout by the ministry said the meeting elucidated the vast potential for economic growth and social transformation that an efficacious telecommunications sector could unlock.

The conclave, according to the readout, discussed the role the US can play in augmenting Iraq's ICT capabilities, encompassing the provision of cutting-edge technology, investment in infrastructure development, and the exchange of expertise.