UNITAD chief after meeting al-Sistani: we contribute to the same path

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) headed by Special Adviser Christian Ritscher visited on Monday Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in his residence in Najaf, an official UN statement said.

"It is a great honor and a true pleasure for myself and my team to be present here and to visit His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani," the statement said, "not only have we been warmly welcomed to the holy city of Najaf, but also were generously received by His Eminence; the man whose legacy is unmatched, and who has always exerted all effort to serve Iraq and the Iraqi people."

"Since the establishment of this Team, until today here, we have constantly counted on His Eminence's wisdom and support to our cause in serving justice, and to our work in the pursuit of accountability for all victims of ISIL international crimes in Iraq," the statement said.

"His messages of peace and his calls for justice as a way of healing from the wounds inflicted by ISIL on the Iraqi people, and as a way forward for cohesion and unity in Iraq remain at the heart of our work," it added.

"We do hope that by doing our work, we can contribute to the same path of his Eminence, in seeking the truth, serving justice and healing for all affected communities who suffered from the international crimes committed by ISIL, which are war crimes, crimes against humanity, and in some cases genocide."

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed UNITAD's "work and our pursuit for justice in Iraq and elsewhere in the world."

"We can never forget the plight of all affected communities, those who endured so much pain and suffering during ISIL's dark ruling, a group that His Eminence stood, and still stands so strongly and honorably against," it added.

UNITAD chief reiterated the mission's commitment "to continue our investigative work to ensure that ISIL members are held accountable for the crimes that they committed against all affected communities in Iraq, including the Yazidi community, the Shia, the Sunni, the Christian, the Ka'kai, the Shabak and the Shia-Turkmen."

"ISIL international crimes aimed to destroy the diverse social fabric of Iraq, as well as its rich cultural heritage. Such crimes should be investigated, their legal characterization established, and their perpetrators held accountable before courts of law. That is the heart of our mission in UNITAD."

"I reiterate my Team's unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth, of justice and of accountability for ISIL's heinous international crimes in Iraq. I am reassured today, by the blessings of His Eminence, that our pursuits will continue to move forward steadily in partnership with Iraq, and to serve justice for victims and survivors of all communities in Iraq," the statement quoted Ritscher.