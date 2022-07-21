UNICEF condemns "using explosive weapons in populated areas" in the aftermath of Duhok's attack

Shafaq News/ The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) condemned in a statement the "use of explosive weapons in populated areas" in the aftermath of the Turkish bombardment of a resort in Duhok's city of Zakho, north of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

"At least three children were killed and several wounded in Zakho, northern Iraq," the statement said, "this is devastating proof of the need to stop the use of explosive weapons in populated areas."

"UNICEF is deeply troubled by the killing of three girls, one 1-year-old, one 12-year-old, and one 16-year-old, in the attack in Dohuk Governorate in Iraq," the children's emergency fund said.

"UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children and joins the families in mourning the killing of their children and wishes those wounded a fast recovery. Being a victim of, witnessing, or fearing violence should never be part of any child’s experience."

"All children in Iraq deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence exacerbated by the use of explosive weapons. UNICEF calls on all parties to fulfill their obligations, under international law, to protect children at all times and without delay."

“The usage of explosive weapons in populated areas has been increasing in Iraq. This attack follows a recent one on 15 June in the Sinjar area in Ninewa Governorate, which killed one 12-year-old boy."

“These attacks put children's lives at risk not only today but threatening the lives of future generations. In the last five years, at least 519 children were killed or maimed by explosive ordnance. "

“Once again, UNICEF appeals to all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of children and youth and calls for the upholding of children’s right to protection and to live in an environment that is free of violence at all times."

At least nine tourists, including three children, were killed in the attack yesterday, Wednesday, with more than 20 persons injured.