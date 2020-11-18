UNICEF condemns the death of a child in Baghdad’s attack

Shafaq News/ UNICEF condemns the death of a child in Baghdad and calls on all parties to protect children from violence.

"UNICEF is saddened and shocked at the killing of a child in the rockets attack in the Green Zone, Baghdad.” A Statement to Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative in Iraq said.

"UNICEF appeals to all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of children and youth, and calls for the upholding of children’s right to protection and to live in an environment that is free from violence at all times." Lasseko added.

Yesterday, Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, and three others outside it which killed a child. Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement on Tuesday.