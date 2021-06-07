UNESCO mourns the death of the architect who won al-Nouri Mosque reconstruction competition

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) condoled the death of the Award-winning Egyptian Architect, Dr. Salah Hareedy, who passed away for COVID-19 earlier today, Monday, in his home in Alexandria.

Dr. Hareedy was among the team of Egyptian architects who won the UN competition for the reconstruction design of Mosul's al-Nouri Mosque.

UNESCO tweeted, "We mourn the passing of Dr. Salah Hareedy, the team leader of the winning design in the UNESCO International Competition for the reconstruction of Al Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul."

"Our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends," it added.

Earlier this year, Hareedy’s team’s design for al-Nouri mosque reconstruction eclipsed other 123 entries in the competition.

The submitted plans remained loyal to the original design of the mosque prior to its destruction in 2017. However, it also featured some marked improvements, such as expanded space for women and dignitaries and better use of natural light.

Hareedy’s team was set to start implementing their design in autumn. However, he contracted COVID-19 this month.

In a televised interview on Egyptian TV, Hareedy expressed his commitment to rebuilding the mosque, deeming it as a personal duty to restore what terrorism had demolished.