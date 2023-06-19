UNESCO Workshop Reviews Progress of Project Promoting Government Accountability and Journalists' Safety in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The UNESCO Iraq office, in collaboration with the team working on the "Breaking the Silence" project, recently conducted a workshop to assess the progress made during the initiative's second phase. The project's primary objectives include promoting government accountability, strengthening judicial measures to safeguard journalists, and combating impunity for crimes against media professionals.
Attended by representatives from the Council of Commissioners of the Media and Communications Commission, the Ministry of Interior, the Commission for Human Rights, journalists, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders, the workshop discussed advocacy mechanisms. It evaluated the achievements made during the project's first year. The Dutch Embassy in Iraq provides funding for the initiative.
One of the project's key areas of focus is the removal of restrictions that hinder journalists' freedom of movement and impede their ability to carry out media coverage in the field. During the workshop, journalists and media representatives expressed their opposition to the decision made by the Iraqi Prime Minister to grant licenses to journalists and media professionals through the Communications and Media Commission.
While acknowledging the Iraqi judiciary's flexibility and cooperation in safeguarding freedom of expression, it was highlighted that journalists continue to face ongoing security harassment.
In the project's next phase, UNESCO aims to address this issue comprehensively to foster mutual trust between journalists, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary.
The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights expressed its support for journalists and pledged its commitment to collaborating with UNESCO in protecting their rights. They further emphasized their readiness to cooperate and respond to journalists' needs by directing their staff in Baghdad and other provinces accordingly.
The workshop concluded with an agreement on UNESCO's plan of action for the remaining activities and programs within the project, which has been in progress for nearly a year.