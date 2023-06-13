UNESCO Faces Accusations of Misusing Funds for Great Mosque of Al-Nuri Expansion

Shafaq News/ Sources in Nineveh have revealed allegations of fund manipulation by UNESCO about expanding the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri in Mosul. According to these sources, UNESCO has been diverting funds for the mosque's expansion to other projects within Mosul.

The people of Mosul have eagerly awaited the completion of the Al-Nuri Mosque and its renowned Al-Hadba Minaret since their destruction during the battles against ISIS in June 2017. The reconstruction efforts have been under the supervision of UNESCO, which secured a $50.4 million grant from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Local sources have expressed surprise at the limited focus on completing the minaret and the mosque without incorporating the planned expansion outlined in the original architectural designs. These designs included the establishment of an institute for Islamic architectural studies, an event hall, and other facilities intended to enhance the overall site.

In 2018, Iraq and the UAE reached an agreement to rebuild the Al-Nuri Mosque and Al-Hadba Minaret, with the UAE committing $50.4 million for the construction work. During a ceremony at the National Museum in Baghdad, the UAE's Minister of Culture, Noura Al-Kaabi, announced the funding commitment.

The accusations of fund manipulation by UNESCO in the Great Mosque of Al-Nuri project have sparked extensive debate and scrutiny. The people of Mosul and other stakeholders call for transparent and responsible management of the allocated funds to ensure the successful reconstruction of this iconic symbol of their heritage.