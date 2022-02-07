UNDP funs reconstructing the first theater in Mosul since the 2017 liberation

Shafaq News/ The University of Mosul reopened on Monday, the first theater in the city since the liberation from ISIS in 2017.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said that the University of Mosul held a ceremony for opening the theater, which was reconstructed with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) funding.

During ISIS control, Iraq was subjected to unprecedented historical and cultural destruction; the terrorist organization demolished temples, citadels, theaters, museums, etc., and stole precious antiquities.