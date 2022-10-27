UNAMI welcomes confirmation of the Iraqi government, reaffirms readiness to support

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-27T20:20:52+0000

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the confirmation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani's government by the parliament, considering the swift completion of his cabinet is "an essential next step." "The new government faces many serious challenges that require decisive action. These will include addressing Iraq's systematic corruption; implementing desperately needed reforms and delivering adequate services to all citizens; diversifying the economy; encouraging the meaningful participation of women and youth; tackling the effects of climate change; ending impunity and making perpetrators accountable, and reining in non-state armed actors while asserting the State's authority." UNAMI said. "A strong resolve, across the spectrum, to provide concrete solutions will prove vital. The United Nations reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting the government and people of Iraq." The Mission added. On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament voted by an absolute majority for the ministerial program and cabinet of Al-Sudani. In his government agenda submitted earlier to parliament, Al Sudani said he was forming "a coalition government based on the national partnership principle." The Prime Minister "promised" the Iraqis to exert "all possible efforts to succeed in addressing the challenges."

related

UNAMI calls all Iraqis to engage in dialogue without preconditions

Date: 2022-10-10 06:19:05

CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-21 16:19:10

UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-10-09 16:48:51

UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

Date: 2021-10-08 15:26:04

UNAMI, the UK condemn the latest attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-05-02 09:50:48

Iraqi government to establish one million residential units throughout Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 11:34:29

Early elections to be held at the scheduled time, a presidential statement confirms

Date: 2021-01-14 19:09:36

CF says it "fully endorses" UNAMI's statement on October 10 election

Date: 2022-10-10 13:39:07