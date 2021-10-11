UNAMI: the objective of the election is improving governance

Shafaq News/ United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) commended the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in organizing the parliamentary election held yesterday, Sunday, calling for seeking "governance improvement" as an ultimate quest of the fifth election in the history of Iraq's young democracy.

The statement issued by UNAMI earlier today, Monday, deemed the 10th of October "a day for all Iraqis."

"We are pleased to note that the elections proceeded smoothly and featured significant technical and procedural improvements," it said, "although the turnout was disappointing to many."

"It is also important to recognize the significance of yesterday's elections: the realization of a demand that Iraqis have consistently voiced for two years, and the fifth elections in the history of Iraq's young democracy."

"The United Nations stood by all Iraqis, in advance of and on Election Day, and will continue to do so in the days ahead."

"IHEC deserves credit for working hard to organize yesterday's elections," the statement noted.

"We also commend the great efforts of Iraq's security forces on polling day. As we have repeatedly emphasized, elections are not an objective in and of themselves. They are a means to an end, and that end is improved governance," it concluded, "the Iraqi people deserve nothing less. Time is of the essence."