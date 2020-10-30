UNAMI support Iraqi government in the IDP’ plan

Shafaq News / UN Assistance Mission for Iraq published a statement, on Friday, supporting the voluntary return for the displaced in the country.

The statement from the Office of the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq/Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq comes two weeks after Baghdad decided to close all displacement camps in the country.

"The Iraqi government has announced its intention to close multiple camps for internally displaced persons (IDP) by the end of 2020, several camps closures and consolidations have taken place within the last several days , and the government has signaled that more should be expected.”

“These decision are take independently of the UN which is not involved in governmental determinations regarding the statues of IDP camps, primary responsibility for the protection and welfare of IDPs rests with national government and local authorities.” The statement said

"The United Nations supports the IDP’s return that are voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable, the UN maintains its mandate to coordinate with the government on issues of humanitarian assistance ans is working to ensure that the displaced who left the camps and returning homes have access to the necessary support while en route and upon arrival," it added.

It continued: "The United Nations is tracking developments closely, and has been in constant communication with the Iraqi government on planning for long-term durable solutions for all vulnerable IDPs in Iraq."

On October 15, the Iraqi government announced a plan (ends on March 2021) to close all displacement camps in the country, followed by displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region

Many of the displaced are still unable to return to their original areas due to the destruction of their homes during the war, as well as the lack of basic infrastructure for services and the instability of the security situation.

Most of the displaced live in camps across the country, a large part of which are located south of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh Governorate.

according to the Iraqi Ministry of Immigration, ISIS forced millions of Iraqis were forced to flee and leave their homes in the governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al-Anbar, Diyala, the outskirts of Baghdad and parts of Babel Governorate.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over USIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country.



