UNAMI rejects some parties' decision to boycott the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-25T17:32:35+0000
UNAMI rejects some parties' decision to boycott the elections

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) confirmed that the decision to boycott the upcoming Iraqi elections is "ineffective".

The head of the mission, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a speech that the elections scheduled for October 10, "are of great importance for the future of Iraq, and boycotting them is not an effective strategy."

 He added, "the responsibility for the success of the elections lies on the concerned Iraqi parties and the official authorities."

 Yesterday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi reiterated his commitment to hold the elections on time, rejecting any possibility of postponing them.

