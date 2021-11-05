Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UNAMI regrets the escalation of Violence in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T20:30:29+0000
UNAMI regrets the escalation of Violence in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) expressed regret at the escalation of violence in Baghdad.

"UNAMI regrets the escalation of violence and the ensuing injuries in Baghdad today. We call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint, for the right to peaceful protest to be respected, and for the demonstrations to remain peaceful." The Mission said on Twitter.

The clashes around the Green Zone vicinity took a "dangerous" turn.

A security source reported that more than 45 security personnel and demonstrators were injured. One demonstrator was killed in the fire exchange near a gate of the Green Zone.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 30 of the riot forces and 15 demonstrators were injured, and one demonstrator died due to the clashes with stones and weapons near the gate of the suspension bridge in the Green Zone."

related

Iraq receives the remains of an Iraqi soldier who went missing in the Gulf War

Date: 2021-03-30 12:15:24
Iraq receives the remains of an Iraqi soldier who went missing in the Gulf War

UN SRSG in UNAMI Breifing before UNSC: Impunity erodes trust in state

Date: 2021-05-11 16:21:13
UN SRSG in UNAMI Breifing before UNSC: Impunity erodes trust in state

UN DSRSG visits the chair of IHEC's board of Commissioners

Date: 2021-06-15 14:41:22
UN DSRSG visits the chair of IHEC's board of Commissioners

UNAMI: Erbil attack pushes Iraq toward “unknown”

Date: 2021-07-07 09:23:32
UNAMI: Erbil attack pushes Iraq toward “unknown”

The Iraqi PM discusses UNAMI role in the early elections

Date: 2020-09-19 14:56:00
The Iraqi PM discusses UNAMI role in the early elections

UNAMI rejects some parties' decision to boycott the elections

Date: 2021-08-25 17:32:35
UNAMI rejects some parties' decision to boycott the elections

The High Electoral Commission in Iraq specifies the obstacles that impedes its work

Date: 2020-09-30 18:15:32
The High Electoral Commission in Iraq specifies the obstacles that impedes its work

The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team

Date: 2021-08-26 06:26:42
The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team