UNAMI: reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) urged the actors in the Iraqi political arena to "de-escalate" amid heightened tension following the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement's supporters inside the Green Zone and the Coordination Framework's calls for counter-demonstration.

"The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning," UNAMI tweeted, "voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence."

"All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," it added.