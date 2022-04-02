UNAMI extends Ramadan greeting to Iraqis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-02T11:22:58+0000

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), extended greetings to the Iraqi people, wishing them a safe and healthy Ramadan. UNAMI said in a statement, "The holy month of Ramadan is a period of peace, reflection and prayer for Muslims. This year, the blessed month arrives at a time of heightened apprehension and concern about the future everywhere." "Let us remain optimistic that better days lie ahead, focusing on family, friends and what brings us together. Let us also stand in solidarity with the vulnerable, those who remain displaced and those who are in need." The statement concluded, "The UN family in Iraq wishes Iraqis a safe and healthy Ramadan. Ramadan Kareem."

