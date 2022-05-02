Report

UNAMI extends Eid greetings to the Iraqi people 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-02T15:11:27+0000
Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) extended Eid al-Fitr greetings on Monday. 

UNAMI said in a statement, "We extend our best wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Eid al - Fitr. On this blessed holiday, we reiterate the importance of overcoming the political stalemate, in the interest of all Iraqis."

"Significant domestic vulnerabilities are being compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and global geopolitical tensions."

It added, "A sincere, collective will to resolve the political differences must now prevail for the country to move forward and meet the needs of its citizens. While the United Nations remains a partner to all Iraqis, we urge Iraq's political leaders to assume their responsibilities, accelerate the government formation process, observe the constitutional timeframes and thus to agree - without further delay - on a government that is able to, swiftly and decisively, address Iraq's long list of outstanding domestic priorities."

"We wish you and your loved ones peace, stability, prosperity and good health. Eid Mubarak", the statement concluded.

