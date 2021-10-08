UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T15:26:04+0000

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq issued its first comment on Friday regarding allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day. The comment comes at a time when security personnel, inmates of prisoners, and the displaced continue to cast their votes 48 hours before the regular voting day. UNAMI said in a tweet, "We have seen media reports that a UN monitor complained to the Independent High Electoral Commission about electoral irregularities today." "That is categorically false. If UN monitors see anything of concern, they will report that to the UN", it added. The special vote for about 1.2 million voters from security personnel, prison inmates, and displaced persons in camps across the country began today morning. According to IHEC figures, 3,249 candidates representing 21 coalitions and 109 parties, will run for the elections to win 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament.

