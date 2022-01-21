Report

UNAMI condemns the terrorist attack in Diyala, says ISIS still represent a threat

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-21T16:42:46+0000
UNAMI condemns the terrorist attack in Diyala, says ISIS still represent a threat

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said today, Friday, that ISIS attack on the Iraqi army forces in Diyala confirmed that ISIS still poses a threat.

"The terrorist attack in Diyala, which took the lives of Iraqi troops and injured others, is a painful reminder that Dae'sh (ISIL) remains a threat. Vigilance and unity are certain to defeat these cowardly attempts to destabilize." UNAMI said on Twitter.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.

