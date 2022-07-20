Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-20T17:18:19+0000
UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Shafaq News/ The Unites Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the Turkish attack on Duhok, which reportedly killed eight civilians and caused 23 injuries.

"civilians are once suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons. Under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population." UNAMI said.

UNAMI calls for a "thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack," emphasizing that "the sovereignty and territory integrity of Iraq must be respected at all times."

UNAMI urges all parties to "cease these violations without delay."

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Shafaq News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho.

Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that nine tourists were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

Shafaq News Agency obtained an exclusive video from Zakho hospital

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

related

Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Date: 2022-07-20 19:36:17
Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Date: 2022-07-20 20:03:48
Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

Date: 2022-07-20 21:23:56
Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Date: 2022-07-20 21:32:18
U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Date: 2022-07-21 13:05:40
Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Sinjar attack: another man succumbs to his wounds

Date: 2022-06-15 18:38:39
Sinjar attack: another man succumbs to his wounds

Iraqi parliament hosts Defence and Foreign Ministers to discuss the Turkish attack on Zakho

Date: 2022-07-21 14:03:17
Iraqi parliament hosts Defence and Foreign Ministers to discuss the Turkish attack on Zakho

Turkish attack on Zakho is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry

Date: 2022-07-20 15:44:19
Turkish attack on Zakho is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry