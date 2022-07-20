UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Shafaq News/ The Unites Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the Turkish attack on Duhok, which reportedly killed eight civilians and caused 23 injuries.

"civilians are once suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons. Under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population." UNAMI said.

UNAMI calls for a "thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack," emphasizing that "the sovereignty and territory integrity of Iraq must be respected at all times."

UNAMI urges all parties to "cease these violations without delay."

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Shafaq News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho.

Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that nine tourists were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

Shafaq News Agency obtained an exclusive video from Zakho hospital

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.