UNAMI condemns Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the recent Iranian attack on Erbil.

UNAMI said in a statement, "Repeated attacks, violating Iraqi sovereignty, must cease. Such aggression not only recklessly heightens tensions but also causes tragedy."

"Whatever external score a neighboring country is seeking to settle, the use of established diplomatic instruments is the only way forward", it added.

U.S. CENTCOM commander, Michael Kurilla, condemned the attack that targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Kurilla said in a statement on Monday, "We condemn this evening's Iranian cross-border missile and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes near Erbil, Iraq.

"Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East."

Iran launched fresh strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan late Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated.