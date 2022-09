Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) denounced on Wednesday the Iranian attack that targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

UNAMI said in a statement, "Iraq, incl. the KR, rejects the notion that it can be treated as the region’s “backyard” where neighbours routinely, and with impunity, violate its sovereignty.

"Rocket diplomacy is a reckless act with devastating consequences. These attacks need to cease immediately", it added.