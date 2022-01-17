Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UNAMI condemns Baghdad attacks, calls to intensify dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-17T05:44:25+0000
UNAMI condemns Baghdad attacks, calls to intensify dialogue

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the attacks that targeted two banks in the capital Baghdad on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the bombings in Baghdad in recent days. We call upon the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, and urge stakeholders to confront these blatant attempts to destabilize by exercising restraint and intensifying dialogue to tackle Iraq's crises." UNAMI said on Twitter.

Yesterday, two explosions reportedly rattled the al-Karrada neighborhood downtown Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted the Jihan bank near al-Watheq Square, severely damaging the bank's display, a vehicle parked nearby, and injuring a security member.

The source added that another explosion occurred later near the Kurdistan National Bank, causing material damages.

A businessman from the Kurdistan Region owns both banks.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Iraqi security forces started investigating the simultaneous explosions on Sunday evening.

related

The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team

Date: 2021-08-26 06:26:42
The United States announced $5.2 million grant to the UNAMI elections monitoring team

EU joins the UN Security Council in deploring the threats of violence against UNAMI personnel

Date: 2021-10-23 19:51:10
EU joins the UN Security Council in deploring the threats of violence against UNAMI personnel

UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-10-09 16:48:51
UNAMI welcomes the Sinjar agreement between Baghdad and Erbil

UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

Date: 2021-10-08 15:26:04
UNAMI denies allegations of irregularities recorded on the special voting day

Early elections to be held at the scheduled time, a presidential statement confirms

Date: 2021-01-14 19:09:36
Early elections to be held at the scheduled time, a presidential statement confirms

UNAMI: the objective of the election is improving governance

Date: 2021-10-11 18:42:16
UNAMI: the objective of the election is improving governance

UNAMI and UNESCO delegation checks preparations for the POPE’ visit

Date: 2021-01-30 11:08:41
UNAMI and UNESCO delegation checks preparations for the POPE’ visit

UNAMI condemns Diyala attacks, urges unity

Date: 2021-10-27 21:21:02
UNAMI condemns Diyala attacks, urges unity