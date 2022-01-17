UNAMI condemns Baghdad attacks, calls to intensify dialogue

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the attacks that targeted two banks in the capital Baghdad on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the bombings in Baghdad in recent days. We call upon the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, and urge stakeholders to confront these blatant attempts to destabilize by exercising restraint and intensifying dialogue to tackle Iraq's crises." UNAMI said on Twitter.

Yesterday, two explosions reportedly rattled the al-Karrada neighborhood downtown Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside bomb targeted the Jihan bank near al-Watheq Square, severely damaging the bank's display, a vehicle parked nearby, and injuring a security member.

The source added that another explosion occurred later near the Kurdistan National Bank, causing material damages.

A businessman from the Kurdistan Region owns both banks.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Iraqi security forces started investigating the simultaneous explosions on Sunday evening.