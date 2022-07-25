Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-25T14:06:54+0000
UNAMI chief says she will report Turkey's attack on Zakho to the UN Security Council 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Monday received the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Kadhimi said that his government proceeded with the necessary protocols to bring up the Turkish bombing of a resort in Duhok's Zakho before the Security Council. 

"The Prime Minister called upon the United Nations and the international community to consider the Iraqi account of the situation," said the readout. 

For her part, the UNAMI chief pledged to report the attack in a session the United Nations Security Council will call in to discuss this issue. 

"The meeting touched upon the cooperation prospects between Iraq and the United Nations Mission in the files of the internally displaced people and the liberated areas," the readout concluded.

