UNAMI chief: it is a high time for dialogue in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-04T16:53:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq is in dire need for dialogue, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on Tuesday following the conclusion of a briefing she delivered before the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Iraq and the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). "After today's session in the United Nations Security Council, there is only one conclusion: it is high time for all parties to sit at the dialogue table, collectively commit to concrete solutions and pull the country back from the ledge," tweeted UNAMI chief.

related

UN SRSG and al-Sadr demand the Supreme Federal Court ratify the election results; official statement

Date: 2021-12-07 11:38:00

Iraq's PM meets the Head of UNAMI confirms Iraq's keenness to consolidate regional and international relations

Date: 2022-01-29 17:35:29

UN-SRSG in Iraq extends warm greetings to Iraqis on Ramadan

Date: 2021-04-13 10:48:02

Plasschaert: "Our hope is that differences in Iraq can be swiftly resolved"

Date: 2022-03-20 13:24:46

PMF criticizes the UNAMI role in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-22 19:45:34

UN Special Representative, the French Ambassador, met the Jewish community in Iraq

Date: 2022-04-08 14:38:35

Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Date: 2021-09-07 11:14:40

Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Date: 2022-05-17 19:53:54