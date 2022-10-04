UNAMI chief: it is a high time for dialogue in Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-10-04T16:53:39+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq is in dire need for dialogue, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on Tuesday following the conclusion of a briefing she delivered before the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Iraq and the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
"After today's session in the United Nations Security Council, there is only one conclusion: it is high time for all parties to sit at the dialogue table, collectively commit to concrete solutions and pull the country back from the ledge," tweeted UNAMI chief.