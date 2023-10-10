UNAMI chief: Baghdad should put more effort in the issue of public servants salaries in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's government has made promising initiatives, particularly in the controversial issue of the salaries of Kurdistan's civil servants, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a briefing before the United Nations Security Council earlier today, Tuesday.
But it is not enough, she commented.
"We are roughly one year on from formation of Iraq’s Government. Several important steps and promising initiatives have emerged," the chief of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said.
"With gains in political stability and an ambitious federal budget in hand, Iraq is well positioned to seize the many opportunities in front of it," she added.
"But the country's complex and (at times) fast-evolving environment also means that this is not an easy feat, let alone a given."
"Positive development on salaries of the Kurdistan region public servants," she continued, "But more work lies ahead. Civil servant salaries should be shielded from political disagreements."
"Like any Iraqi civil servant, those working in the Kurdistan region have families to look after," she said.