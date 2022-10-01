Report

UNAMI calls on Iraqi forces and demonstrators to prevent more tensions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-01T16:18:25+0000
Shafaq News/ United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called the security forces and demonstrators to avoid violence.

"In commemoration of the victims of the first March of 2019, we confirm that peaceful demonstration is a democratic right." The Mission said.

"We send our salute to the security forces for dealing with the current demonstrations appropriately and as we urge everyone to avoid violence and prevent more tensions," UNAMI    concluded.

Earlier today, scuffles broke out between protesters and security forces, leaving dozens injured.

The demonstrations aim to revive the unprecedented protests of October 2019, which condemned the country's rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure.

"At least 50 protesters were injured." a source told Shafaq News Agency, "including 34 security officers and 27 demonstrators."

Police threw smoke grenades at the crowd to disperse the protestors.

