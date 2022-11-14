UNAMI calls for Iraqi-Iranian dialogue over security concerns following IRGC's attack on Kurdistan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-14T10:05:02+0000

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) denounced Iran's attacks on the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, as "violation of Iraq's sovereignty", calling for dialogue as a means to address mutual security concerns. This morning, Iran launched a wave of cross-border missile and drone strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq's region of Kurdistan , where local authorities reported one death and eight wounded. "We condemn renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan region, which violate Iraqi sovereignty," UNAMI said in a tweet. "Iraq should not be used as an arena to settle scores and its territorial integrity must be respected. Dialogue between Iraq and Iran over mutual security concerns is the only way forward," it added. Tehran previously launched attacks that killed more than a dozen people in Iraq’s Kurdistan region in late September, after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic. Iran has been hit by almost two months of protests since the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after she was arrested by the country’s feared morality police for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women. An Iranian military source confirmed that "Iran has carried out attacks with drones and missiles targeting the headquarters of terrorist parties in the northern region of Iraq," said Iran’s Fars News Agency, managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Other strikes hit elsewhere in Iraqi Kurdistan. "Four drone strikes" targeted bases of the Iranian Communist Party and the Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala in the Zrgoiz region, said Atta Seqzi, one of the leaders of Komala. The groups had been "warned of the imminence of the strikes" and evacuated the installations, he said, adding that they had suffered "no death or injury." The cross-border missile and drone strikes in late September saw Iraq’s federal government call in the Iranian ambassador to protest the attacks.

