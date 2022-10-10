UNAMI calls all Iraqis to engage in dialogue without preconditions

Shafaq News/ UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said that Iraqi parties must “act now.” Calling them for dialogue to overcome the current political crisis.

A year after “hard-earned” elections, UNAMI said in a statement that “regretfully, this reaffirmation of democracy was followed by divisive politics, generating bitter public disillusion.”

The UN mission considered the crisis “breeding further instability and threatening people’s livelihoods.” Calling for adopting the 2023 budget before the end of the year.

“Relentless efforts were undertaken in the past weeks and months for all actors to embark on a path towards political stability, but to no avail. It is now time for the political class to assume responsibility and match words with action.” UNAMI said, calling “all actors” to engage in dialogue “without preconditions.”