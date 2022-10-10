Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UNAMI calls all Iraqis to engage in dialogue without preconditions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-10T06:19:05+0000
UNAMI calls all Iraqis to engage in dialogue without preconditions

Shafaq News/ UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said that Iraqi parties must “act now.” Calling them for dialogue to overcome the current political crisis.

A year after “hard-earned” elections, UNAMI said in a statement that “regretfully, this reaffirmation of democracy was followed by divisive politics, generating bitter public disillusion.”

The UN mission considered the crisis “breeding further instability and threatening people’s livelihoods.” Calling for adopting the 2023 budget before the end of the year.

“Relentless efforts were undertaken in the past weeks and months for all actors to embark on a path towards political stability, but to no avail. It is now time for the political class to assume responsibility and match words with action.” UNAMI said, calling “all actors” to engage in dialogue “without preconditions.”

 

related

UNAMI: The right to peaceful protest is essential to democracy

Date: 2022-07-27 19:20:20
UNAMI: The right to peaceful protest is essential to democracy

Iraq receives the remains of an Iraqi soldier who went missing in the Gulf War

Date: 2021-03-30 12:15:24
Iraq receives the remains of an Iraqi soldier who went missing in the Gulf War

Iraqi Joint Operations Command: we will pursue terrorists in their burrow

Date: 2021-12-03 15:17:24
Iraqi Joint Operations Command: we will pursue terrorists in their burrow

UNAMI: Iraqi leaders must prioritize national interest to find urgent solutions to crisis

Date: 2022-08-03 10:59:40
UNAMI: Iraqi leaders must prioritize national interest to find urgent solutions to crisis

UN SRSG in UNAMI Breifing before UNSC: Impunity erodes trust in state

Date: 2021-05-11 16:21:13
UN SRSG in UNAMI Breifing before UNSC: Impunity erodes trust in state

UNAMI: Rockets targeting embassies is an attempt to destabilize the country

Date: 2022-01-13 20:55:39
UNAMI: Rockets targeting embassies is an attempt to destabilize the country

UNAMI reaffirms its commitment to Iraq

Date: 2022-08-19 09:05:24
UNAMI reaffirms its commitment to Iraq

UN DSRSG visits the chair of IHEC's board of Commissioners

Date: 2021-06-15 14:41:22
UN DSRSG visits the chair of IHEC's board of Commissioners