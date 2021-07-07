UNAMI: Erbil attack pushes Iraq toward “unknown”

Shafaq News/ The top United Nations envoy to Iraq, considered that the attack on Erbil International Airport is pushing Iraq "toward the unknown."

“These constant attacks, last night again in Erbil, are an affront to the rule of law. Such acts are pushing the country towards the unknown, with the Iraqi people potentially paying a high price. The legitimacy of the State must not be threatened by callous armed actors.” Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said on Twitter.

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service reported, on Tuesday evening, that Erbil International Airport was targeted with missiles.

The Agency said in a brief statement, missiles targeted Erbil Airport, noting that the Sirens were blaring from the U.S. consulate in the city, the capital of Kurdistan.

“Initial report: At approx. 11:15 PM local time, one UAS impacted in vicinity of Erbil Air Base, Iraq. At this time initial reports indicate no injuries, casualties or damage. We will update when we have further information”. The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Col. Wayne Marotto said on twitter.

Sources told Reuters that flights were suspended following the attacks.

For its part, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.

Another spokesman for the U.S. military, citing initial information, said one drone had "impacted" near Erbil, but that there were no injuries or any damage.