UNAMI Condemns Burning of Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, Urges Respect for Peaceful Assembly

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) strongly condemned the burning of the Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad is to be condemned. While the right to peaceful assembly is fundamental, the safety of all and respect for the Vienna Convention must be prioritized. Fighting hate speech with violence doesn't help anyone." The Mission said in a statement.

The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire during a dawn demonstration organized by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, on Thursday.

The attack on the Swedish embassy follows the controversial decision by Swedish authorities to permit a small gathering outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, further fueling tensions among the demonstrators.

The organizer behind the Quran burning, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, previously burned pages of the Quran in front of Stockholm's most prominent mosque during Eid al-Adha on June 28.

Responding to storming the Swedish embassy, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "in the strongest terms" the burning of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad.

The ministry called for an "urgent investigation" to uncover the circumstances of the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable under the law.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry strongly disapproved, stating, "We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff of international organizations. All embassy employees in Baghdad are safe, and the ministry is in regular contact with them."

The ministry also highlighted that attacks on embassies and diplomats "violate the Vienna Convention, emphasizing that the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and personnel lies with the Iraqi authorities."

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi security forces detained several journalists covering the incident during the protests and storming of the embassy. According to a security source, the journalists working for Western media outlets were transferred to a security center without further details disclosed.

As the situation unfolded, approximately ten injuries were recorded among security forces, journalists, and protesters due to stone-throwing incidents during the dawn demonstrations. The source said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani presided over an emergency cabinet meeting with top officials to address the Swedish government permitting protesters to burn the Holy Quran.

During the meeting, the Iraqi government strongly condemned the burning of the Swedish Embassy, describing it as a "serious security breach requiring immediate action. Those accountable for security must be held responsible."

In response to the incident, it was decided to hand over the arrested individuals responsible for burning the embassy to the judiciary. Additionally, negligent security officials will be investigated and face appropriate legal measures.

The Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, pledging to confront any attacks aimed at them.

Furthermore, through diplomatic channels, the Iraqi government informed the Swedish government that any recurrence of incidents involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would sever diplomatic relations. The granting of permission for such actions under the pretext of freedom of expression was deemed provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasize respect for religions and beliefs.