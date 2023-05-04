UN urges international assistance to address Iraq's water shortage and drought issues

Shafaq News/ The UN's Special Representative to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called for international assistance, particularly from Iraq's neighboring countries, to help address the country's water shortage and drought issues.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Iraq Forum on Thursday, Hennis-Plasschaert stressed the importance of finding a comprehensive solution to the climate change affecting Iraq's environment, including securing the country's share of water and addressing revenue shortfalls.
The UN official urged countries to collaborate with Iraq to safeguard its water security and address this pressing issue.
The water crisis in Iraq has been an ongoing issue for years, with drought and a lack of infrastructure exacerbating the situation, particularly in rural areas.
In addition to Iraq's internal challenges, the country's water crisis has also been impacted by external factors, such as dams constructed by Turkey and Iran.
The construction of dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers by Turkey and Iran has decreased water flow into Iraq, exacerbating the country's already strained water resources. This has had a significant impact on the agricultural sector and the availability of drinking water.
Iraq has repeatedly called for international support to address this issue and protect its water rights.