Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

UN special representative participates in the Shiite Coordination Framework meeting about the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-18T20:23:48+0000
UN special representative participates in the Shiite Coordination Framework meeting about the elections

Shafaq News/ A political source stated, on Thursday, that the leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework started a meeting in the presence of the Special Representative of the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) to discuss "the evidence of elections fraud."

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the UN Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, had demanded to attend this meeting that started now."

"The meeting will discuss the evidence that the Framework leaders possess regarding fraud in the elections and the appeals submitted to the electoral process. Hennis-Plasschaert will submit the evidence to the United Nations."

Earlier today, A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Shiite Coordination Framework would meet later at the headquarters of the al-Hikmah (Wisdom) Movement leader to discuss al-Hakim's initiative, the appeals against the election results, and Muqtada al-Sadr's most recent speech.

The Coordination Framework includes the majority of Shiite forces, except the Sadrist movement, which is the "Al-Fateh" alliance, the "state forces," the "state of law," the "national approach," and the "national contract."

The Framework announced its total rejection of the election results.

related

Political forces who reject the result of the elections will not participate in the new government- Source

Date: 2021-11-04 18:23:59
Political forces who reject the result of the elections will not participate in the new government- Source

Voters' turnout reached 37%, official says

Date: 2021-10-10 18:24:18
Voters' turnout reached 37%, official says

Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Date: 2021-08-15 16:06:16
Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

Date: 2020-08-14 15:48:56
A new dilemma: The Federal Court cannot approve the election results

IHEC: voters have received 70% of the electoral cards

Date: 2021-09-12 13:40:42
IHEC: voters have received 70% of the electoral cards

MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-02-28 08:55:08
MPs shed light on two major obstacles ahead of the elections

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Basra ramps up security preparations ahead of the parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-10-07 13:39:46
Basra ramps up security preparations ahead of the parliamentary elections