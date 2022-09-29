UN's Secretary-General urges respect for Iraq's sovereignty

Shafaq News/ A UN official said that the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is concerned about the Iranian attacks on Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said that Guetrees is "following with concern the reported shelling of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, including in civilian areas."

"He calls for an immediate de-escalation and urges respect for Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principle of good neighborly relations," Dujarric added.

In turn, the UNHCR extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by the attack saying it is "gravely concerned about today's attack, which impacted the Iranian refugee settlements in Koya, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

"UNHCR is in close dialogue with the authorities concerning the immediate needs of the most affected."

Earlier, UNAMI called on all "to refrain from intimidation, threats, and violence. There are solutions. But for solutions to see daylight, constructive and timely dialogue is essential."

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTG) confirmed that Iran's elite military and security forces launched about 70 missiles on Erbil, killing 13 and wounding 58 others.

In an official statement, CTG said, "on Wednesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched a series of attacks in four stages."

The Agency pointed out that the top military corps was targeting the headquarters of anti-Iran groups, including the Kurdistan Freedom Party (Azadi) in Perde / Alton Kobri and Koysinjaq, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) in Koysinjaq, the Organization of the Toilers of Kurdistan (Komala) and the residence camp of the Iranian Kurds in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"More than 70 ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones were launched from Iran in four stages," CTG added.

The statement pointed out the attacks were launched from Kermanshah province and Sardasht of West Azerbaijan province, where kindergartens, schools, health centers, hospitals, halls, service cars, and civilian houses had been targeted.

"Thirteen people, including a pregnant woman, were martyred, and 58 others were wounded, most of them civilians, including children, students, teachers, and journalists." The statement read.

The Kurdish forces added that an Iranian drone was shot down in Koysinjaq before attacking the area.